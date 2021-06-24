Diastasis recti happens to 60 per cent of women after childbirth. Here's what you should know.

Women have to put up with A LOT of stuff during pregnancy - especially when it comes to changes in their body. Those tiny little aliens can really mess things up.

And while some of these changes are a little more well known than others (hey, hair loss), others you don't really hear about.

Diastasis recti abdominis (DRA) is one of these.

It's a condition that happens to all women while they're pregnant and affects around 60 per cent of women after they've given birth. However, for something so common it's rarely discussed - and often dismissed.

If you're not familiar with diastasis recti, it's basically a condition where the abdominal muscles stretch and separate to make room for your growing baby. It sounds like something out of a horror film, but it's totally normal.

The good news is that once your little friend has been delivered, your muscles will usually start contracting back together over the next three to six months.

However, this doesn't always happen. Sometimes the connective tissue can be so stretched out that it loses its ability to shrink back into position - causing a gap between the abdominal muscles. It can then cause all kinds of different problems, ranging from back pain to incontinence.

Here, we hit up some experts and take a look at everything you should know about diastasis recti, including how to know if you have it.

What causes diastasis recti?

"We have a pair of large muscles in the abdomen called the rectus abdominis. These muscles can be weakened due to certain conditions, most commonly rapid expansion of the abdominal cavity during pregnancy," explains GP and skin cancer physician Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials.