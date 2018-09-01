"Diana as I remember her": A close friend of Princess Diana has shared a personal photo.

In remembrance of the late Princess Diana, who died 21 years ago yesterday, her close friend Rosa Monckton has shared a rare photo of Diana looking incredibly happy.
The photo which was posted to Twitter shows the late mother-of-two slouched back onto a plushy red chair, wearing a slouchy jumper and track pants. Her eyes are closed, and she is laughing deeply.
Rosa Monckton, whose daughter Domenica was Diana’s god-daughter, captioned the image “Diana as I remember her. Not enough is written about her sense of fun and zest for life. Friend and wonderful godmother to Domenica. RIP.”
Diana as I remember her. Not enough is written about her sense of fun and zest for life. Friend and wonderful godmother to Domenica. RIP pic.twitter.com/WP49dNDeEu
— Rosa Monckton (@MoncktonR) August 31, 2018
The photo is a beautiful antidote to the many famous photos of Diana that demonstrate her devastation of Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.
On March 29, 1981, pictures of Princess Diana dressed in a red coat, crying at the airport as her then fiance Prince Charles departed for a five week trip to Australia, emerged in the media.
Top Comments
"21 years after her death, Diana should be remembered for her strength, kindness, and her memorable laugh."
...Or perhaps we could start remembering her as a three-dimensional, flawed personality who, whilst loved by those who knew her, was far from perfect. It's been 21 years. Time to stop trying to turn her into a saint and a martyr.