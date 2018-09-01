"Diana as I remember her": A close friend of Princess Diana has shared a personal photo.

In remembrance of the late Princess Diana, who died 21 years ago yesterday, her close friend Rosa Monckton has shared a rare photo of Diana looking incredibly happy.

The photo which was posted to Twitter shows the late mother-of-two slouched back onto a plushy red chair, wearing a slouchy jumper and track pants. Her eyes are closed, and she is laughing deeply.

Rosa Monckton, whose daughter Domenica was Diana’s god-daughter, captioned the image “Diana as I remember her. Not enough is written about her sense of fun and zest for life. Friend and wonderful godmother to Domenica. RIP.”

The photo is a beautiful antidote to the many famous photos of Diana that demonstrate her devastation of Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

On March 29, 1981, pictures of Princess Diana dressed in a red coat, crying at the airport as her then fiance Prince Charles departed for a five week trip to Australia, emerged in the media.