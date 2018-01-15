This is a post about celebrity engagement rings. Diamond engagement rings.

Not about how said celebrities fell in love or the lovely story behind how they proposed.

Nope. Just lots of beautiful photos of the celebrity engagement rings we’d give our first everything to get a glimpse of in real life.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Kim and Kanye. Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

They’re all here, and so are their unique (and ginormous) engagement rings.

We’ve conveniently compiled our favourite celebrity engagement rings all in the one place for your perusing pleasure.

That is all.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt