weddings

Just a bunch of stunning celebrity engagement rings all in the one place.

This is a post about celebrity engagement ringsDiamond engagement rings.

Not about how said celebrities fell in love or the lovely story behind how they proposed.

Nope. Just lots of beautiful photos of the celebrity engagement rings we’d give our first everything to get a glimpse of in real life.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Kim and Kanye. Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

They’re all here, and so are their unique (and ginormous) engagement rings.

We’ve conveniently compiled our favourite celebrity engagement rings all in the one place for your perusing pleasure.

That is all.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

chris pratt engaged
katherine_schwarzennegger_ring
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

chrissy teigen engagement ringchrissy teigen engagement ring
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

Rose Leslie Kit HaringtonRose Leslie engagement ring

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams engagement ring

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich 
Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan SpiegelMiranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian SomerhalderNikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Which celebrity engagement rings have we missed? Whose is your favourite?

Images: Getty/Instagram.

