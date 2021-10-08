'The shock I feel is incredible.' A diary of exactly what it's like to have COVID.

Day 1, Saturday

We’re pottering around in the garden when suddenly, I feel like I’m getting a cold. I tell my husband Sam, who says he actually feels like he’s getting one too.

"Right, I’m going to get a COVID test".

Yes! I think, time out of the house on my own - here I come! I’m so optimistic about the time alone I’m going to have that I pack a book, snack, drink bottle and some work. I drive to the testing station and for the first time since the pandemic started, there are only four cars in front of me.

All up, it takes me 30 minutes for the test - including driving to and from home. I spend 20 minutes making up for my missed opportunity by sitting in the car outside our house.

Day 2, Sunday

It’s Sunday and Sam and I wake up feeling like we REALLY have a cold. Headache, blocked nose.

"I hope we don’t have COVID," I say.

"But if we don’t have COVID, how have we possibly managed to catch a cold?"

We have been following all the lockdown rules. I haven’t been anywhere - other than walks outside - for over two weeks. In the same two weeks, Sam has been to physio twice (where the rules are strict and all staff are double vaccinated), and he went to one of our local supermarkets on Thursday.

We spend the morning doing more gardening outside. I’m Facetiming my mum (who lives overseas) to get her opinion on how to prune a plant. A friend texts and says there is a bug going around as her friends are sick too.

"But did they test negative to COVID?"

The relief I feel when she texts they did test negative is palpable. Phew! There ARE other viruses circulating. We must have that.