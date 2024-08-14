At 7 months pregnant, Nivek felt a 'firmness' in her breast. Then she got a call from her GP.

Motherhood can bring out strength a woman doesn't even know she has.

Nivek Johnson just found hers, after being told the worst news of her life.

While pregnant with her third baby boy, the 37-year-old was given an advanced cancer diagnosis.

Instead of falling into the depths of despair, a fire was lit in her belly alongside her unborn baby.

"I went into Mumma Bear mode… I have two other children already, getting that diagnosis - even though pregnant - knowing I have them, spurs me on," Nivek says.

"I want to have all the treatments, I want to see them grow up. I've got to get through this."

A misdiagnosis.

Nivek's third pregnancy was tracking along the same as her first two with sons Arlo, six, and Remy, four. She suffered minimal side effects, and all her scans were normal.

But at 33 weeks, everything changed.

At home in Canberra, Nivek felt a firmness on her breast. It didn't alarm her; she thought it might be a blocked duct.