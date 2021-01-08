The curse of Devil's Pool and 19 lives lost: The legend behind Queensland's most haunted spot.

In beautiful far north Queensland, there's a spot nestled in the Australian bush where the confluence of three streams among a group of boulders creates natural pools of water.

The pools are quite cool, even in the blistering summer months, and after a 1.3 kilometre trek into the famous tourist attraction, just south of Cairns, a swim often beckons.

To tourists, it's known as the Babinda Boulders, but to locals it's referred to by its main attraction: The Devil's Pool.

You might not be able to swim in the #DevilsPool 🌿💦 But it still makes for a beautiful view 😍 If you're feeling the heat & really want to take a dip, head for the nearby swimming hole at #BabindaBoulders 🦋🌴



According to Dreamtime legend and the local Aboriginal community of Babinda, The Devil's Pool has a haunted history.

The tale goes that a beautiful young girl called Oolana from the Yindinji Tribe married a respected elder called Waroonoo. But shortly after they wed, a young, handsome man from another tribe came into Oolana's life and they fell in love. Realising their adulterous crime together, they fled into the valleys.

They were caught by the tribe elders, but Oolana broke free from her captors and threw herself into the Babinda Boulders calling for Dyga, her lover, to follow her.

As Dyga hit the waters, her anguished cries for her lost lover turned the still waters into a rushing torrent.

It's said to be one of Australia's most haunted spots, claiming the lives of at least 19 people since 1959.

According to Aboriginal legend, Oolana's spirit still guards the boulders, and her calls to Dyga can still be heard.

All but two of the known victims killed at the popular tourist spot have been male.

Legend says Oolana lures people close to her beautiful waters, as she forever searches for her own lost lover.