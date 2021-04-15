TRIED & TESTED: The 6 most recommended toys and play gear for your baby or toddler’s development.

It’s baby sprinkle time and your besties are sorting out the balloon garland, grazing table, flower crowns and pastel cupcakes.

It’s all overly sweet and all, but pretty Insta photos are not going to help you when it’s 4am and you’ve just crawled back to bed after the third brutal wake-up. Since 3am.

It’s the last day of work before maternity leave and you and the bump are the lucky recipients of a hamper full of useless softies, delicate white outfits that the washing machine won't like, and décor you that doesn't quite match the nursery vibe you're going for.

You feign your best “oh you shouldn’t have!” face, which is easy because THEY REALLY SHOULDN’T HAVE.

If only well-meaning gift-givers had a list of quality items that would do much more than provide aesthetics, but actually help with the baby’s development?

Things that would make life easier for mum by soothing or comforting a cranky bubba, assist with longer sleep or encourage fine motor skills, walking or listening once they grow.

Well, looky here – this just happens to be the guide you have been searching for.

As a mum of two, these are the baby must-haves I wish I was given from the start, which would have been a lot more practical for mum and bub than wipe warmers (oh, they exist) or teeny tiny clothing they might wear for five minutes (before I have to say goodbye to it and pass it along to the next mum).

(Saying that, home-cooked meals or a weekly cleaner is not on this list, but always very, very welcome!)