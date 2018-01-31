A school has enforced rules for students' shoes that's leaving parents fuming.

Should a state school really be giving kids detention for having heels on their shoe that are slightly too low?

Angry Brisbane parents have taken to social media to complain about their kids’ high school threatening to do just that.

At The Gap State High School, students have been told that the heels on their black leather lace-up shoes must be between 5mm and 20mm. Any lower or higher, and they face detention.

One mum, Karen Bishop, posted on Facebook that she had bought her daughter a pair of black leather lace-up shoes without being aware of the heel height requirement. Now she’s found that those shoes aren’t acceptable.

“I’ve just paid $350 for a resource scheme and just don’t have the funds for compliant shoes,” she wrote. “Just give my child an education, please.”

Yesterday, Bishop was reported in The Courier-Mail as saying that her daughter had been given detention, but that was lifted after she spoke to the school’s deputy principal. The deputy principal had said the school would buy compliant shoes for her daughter to wear.

“He said they’ve already bought pairs of shoes for other kids,” she added.

Another mum from the school, Natalie Flynn-Cannon, says she thinks it’s “ridiculous” that the school is being so strict over the height of heels.