Every season, high end fashion brands come out with covetable new pieces that set the trends for the months ahead.

They're chic, they look really expensive (because they usually are) and they're practically unattainable.

That's because inevitably, many of these become ~must-haves~. They're generally worn first by It-girls and supermodels, quickly gain a cult following and then, well, they're really hard to get a hold of.

If we're lucky, affordable Australian fashion retailers create similar pieces inspired by those trends - only in larger quantities and at a much lower cost.

Watch: How to wear one scarf, three ways. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Coming into the warmer months, brands including Kmart, Target and Cotton On have been keeping up with the designer pieces that were popular in Europe and America over their summer months. Because as always, they will be popular here soon.

So to make sure you get your hands on these trendy products before the masses do, we've compiled eight of our favourite dupes for high end pieces - including a clutch that quite literally went viral and the perfect summer beach bag.

Try not to buy it all.

Image: Kmart.