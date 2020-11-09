It's so deliciously pervy finding out what other people use on their faces. C'mon, we know you love it.

Having a nosey into someone else's cabinet gives you the chance to meet new skincare heroes you never even knew existed (or the ones you were just too shy to say 'hello' to) and discover what other folk (besides your sister, mum and bestie) do to keep their skin happy and healthy.

Watch: Wanna take a trip down memory lane with Dr Pimple Popper? Here are some of her favourite squeezes. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Because skincare is confusing. There's so many products, so many steps, so many potential skin issues and so many long science-y words. Sometimes you just wanna know what's good.

And while we love knowing what products make it into celebrity skincare routines - who better to ask than the pros?

After all, it's top dermatologists who tell A-listers what to use on their skin in the first place. With years of professional experience, these guys have access to anything and everything, and know first-hand what works and what's all just a load of fancy marketing fluff and fairy dust.

Listen to this episode of You Beauty, where Leigh Campbell asks dermatologist and skin expert, Dr. Shaymalar Gunatheesan, all the skin-related questions you needed answered, like, yesterday. Post continues below.

So, we asked three dermatologists to tell us what they use in their skincare routines. The stuff that's actually sitting in their bathroom cupboards and is going on their skin daily.

Check out their favourite skincare products below.

Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists.