Why people believe the Denver International Airport is hiding a bunch of sinister secrets.

On the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, sits a 35,000 acre airport.

It’s twice the size of Manhattan and nearly twice as large as any other airport in America.

Since it first opened in 1995, Denver International Airport, has been the focus of endless speculation.

Conspiracy theorists believe the airport hides a myriad of secrets that go right to the top of the US Government.

According to Buzzfeed, the airport opened 16 months behind schedule and it was $2 billion over budget.

Outside the airport sits a creepy blue statue of a horse titled Mustang. It’s 32 feet tall and weighs over 4000 kilograms.

Its eyes glow red at night and also during the day. Some believe the horse is meant to represent the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse from the biblical book of Revelations.

Which basically represents… death.

To add to the general creepiness, Mustang killed its sculptor, Luis Jiménez. A piece of the statue fell on him while he was working on it and severed an artery in his leg.

This has led many to believe that the statue is cursed or possibly haunted by Jiménez’s ghost.

Inside the airport there’s a mural of a devil jumping out of a suitcase.

Murals depicting a Nazi officer in a gas mask, children in front of a burning building, and kids gathered around a knife, have since been removed from the airport.

A dedication marker and plaques around the airport say that it was built by the “The New World Airport Commission”, which conspiracy theorists believe is actually a Nazi organisation called the New World Order.

The plagues also feature the Masonic square and compass symbol which has led others to believe that the airport is actually linked to the Illuminati.

To go full conspiracy theory, some believe there’s even a secret meaning behind the dates on the airport dedication – March 19, 1994.

If you add those numbers together — 1+9+1+9+9+4 — you get 33, the highest level one can achieve in Freemasonry and which represents perfection.

Speculation is also rife about the airport’s alleged network of underground tunnels. People believe the tunnels have been built to be a fall-out shelter for the world’s most powerful people.

Oh and apparently there’s also aliens hidden in the airport. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯