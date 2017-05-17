Comedian Denise Scott is making the most of life's disappointments.

Denise Scott knows the best comedy material comes from the worst moments of your life.

The veteran comedian is headlining Action Aid’s annual all-women comedy gala – Frocking Hilarious – this Friday night at Sydney Town Hall.

“It’s a really fantastic night,” she says. “Everyone knows the money is going towards helping women around the world, and that positive vibe really buoys the night.”

"The vibe is amazing - it's really special to have all that female energy in one room."

Scott will be joined on stage by a hilarious line-up of female comics including Jackie Loeb, Susie Youssef and Gen Fricker, who will perform some of their best stand-up for the audience.