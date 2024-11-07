Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's divorce was nothing like we were told.

Demi Moore is everywhere right now, an impressive feat for a legendary actress who stays largely out of the spotlight.

In the (truly wild) horror comedy The Substance, Moore plays an aging celebrity who goes to, let's say extreme, lengths to attempt to recapture her youthful appearance.

It's a story that every working woman in Hollywood can relate to, but especially Moore, who spent her 40s having her age be a constant topic of criticism due to the 15-year age gap she had with her then-husband, Ashton Kutcher.

Ashton and Demi began dating in 2003, after meeting at a dinner party. At the time, Moore was 41 while Kutcher was 25 years old. The pair quickly became an It Couple, they were married in 2005 and divorced in 2013.

This couple was everywhere in the '00s. Image: Getty.