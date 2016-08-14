Fans furious at Demi Lovato for making an insensitive Olympics joke.

Here’s one thing we know for sure: it’s not great to joke about world issues.

Singer Demi Lovato found out the hard way, after she was forced to apologise to her fans after posting a video of her mum ‘joking’ about the Zika virus on Snapchat.

In the video, Lovato’s mother says, “Everyone down in Rio gonna get the Zika virus”, referring to the mosquito-borne illness that can cause birth defects in pregnant women.

After the video was posted, angry fans started the hashtag #DemiLovatoIsOverParty, slamming the singer for her insensitive comments.