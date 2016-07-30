Delta Goodrem has announced an acting comeback.

Nearly 13 years after she was written out of Neighbours so she could focus on treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, Delta Goodrem is returning to our screens and reclaiming her acting career on House Husbands.

The 31-year-old announced her return to the small screen on Instagram, telling fans she is “super excited” to be back in the acting game, joining the fifth season of the Australian series.

You heard right :) joining the family at House Husbands ???????????????? back to the tv screen in ur lounge rooms on @channel9 my character is Izzy Dreyfus a reading recovery teacher (with some spice) ???????? super excited xo A photo posted by Delta Goodrem (@deltagoodrem) on Jul 28, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

“You heard right. Joining the family at House Husbands, back to the tv screen in ur [sic] lounge rooms on Channel 9 – my character is Izzy Dreyfus a reading recovery teacher (with some spice.) Super excited,” the singer wrote.

Channel 9 have told audiences Goodrem’s role would be a polarising one and one that “excites” and “frightens” everyone in the series.