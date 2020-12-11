"It's been nine years." Delta Goodrem on her future with The Voice and what comes next.

When The Voice Australia moves networks next year, Delta Goodrem will not be moving with it.

The 36-year-old has launched her own production company Atled Productions in partnership with Channel Nine, and over the weekend confirmed she would not follow the show to Channel 7 in an Instagram post.

Speaking to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill, Delta said starting Atled "feels really right" but The Voice will always be important to her.

"I love The Voice so much. It's always a part of my heart. Team Delta will continue on, they will be with me in the new era and I will be cheering on all the beautiful artists heading into that. It's been nine years, and I love every different season," she said.

The Voice had been a big part of her life, throughout a series of ups and downs.

In October 2018, Delta had surgery to remove her salivary gland, and complications during the operation led to the paralysis of a nerve in her tongue.