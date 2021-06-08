"I tried to 'digitally Marie Kondo' my phone with the help of an expert. Here's how it went."

I currently have over 25,000 photos and 5,000 unread emails on my phone.

Does that stress you out? It stresses me out.

I've never been great at organising. I've gotten much better at home (as my boyfriend has to live with me too) but my phone is a hot mess.

To make it more manageable and stress-free, I spoke to Australia's first certified KonMari® consultant (trained in Marie Kondo's tidying method), Gemma Quinn, to hear her top tips to "digitally" declutter my phone.

Here are her five tips and whether they actually worked for me.

1. Always ask, does this photo or video spark joy?

Gemma's first three tips focus on photos, and GREAT. As I shared above, I have 25,000 of them and daily reminders that I need more storage (go figure).

Gemma says there is one simple question you should ask yourself before keeping photos in your camera roll.

"When you're looking through your photo collection, you should always ask yourself 'does this photo or video spark joy?' It's simple, if the memory does not spark joy, delete it," she said.

2. To make the most out of your photos and videos, collate and create short videos of them.

After you cull unnecessary photos, Gemma suggests finding an app that can turn multiple images of one memory into a video. Therefore, creating a highlight reel, while also saving space.

"There are some great apps out there to get the most out of our favourite memories. I use GoPro Quik, which does all of the work for you," she said.

"It lets you easily share existing content from anywhere on your phone and groups your content together to make a professional compilation highlight. The perfect way to cherish those 'keeper' photos and videos."