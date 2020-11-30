Reading nooks and edible gardens: 6 easy ways to make over your deck in one day.

It's one of the most utilised areas of the home, but the deck is often starved of attention the moment we suddenly get the urge to give our homes a bit of a makeover.

The task looks huge, but it actually isn't.

In fact, breathing new life into your timber deck is as easy as throwing a few snags on the barbecue. A quick and easy deck makeover will transform your outdoors and add valuable living space – and with the temperature rising, the drinks chilling and the festive season looming, there’s nowhere else you’d rather be this summer.

Here are six easy things you can do in a day:

1. Coat your deck Part 1: The preparation.

Give your deck a fresh start by using a mix of Cabot’s Deck Clean and water in a Deck Hand Bucket (it’s multi-use and exactly what you need to accommodate decking cleaners or applications). Deck Clean is a helpful preparation product that tidies up weathered and soiled timber. We're all for getting rid of that dirt, aren't we?

Grab a Cabot’s Deck Prep scrubbing broom to scrub away the degraded and grey timber fibres and dirt, which allows for a smoother finish when you apply your decking oil (see tip #2). For personalised advice for your deck, make sure to message the Cabot’s Project Assistant (you can find it on the Cabot’s website) and click on “Find Products for Decking’ or message the Cabot’s Project Support Crew.

If you're ever in doubt - or a novice like me - just have a look at Cabot’s how-to videos for easy guides or the reassurance you’re on the right track. Here's one:

2. Coat your deck Part 2: The oiling.

If your deck is small, it'll be even faster. Image: Getty.