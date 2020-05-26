Do you make quiet or noisy decisions? It's time to change how you make big life choices. 

Every single day, we all make hundreds of small decisions.

Which way will I drive to work to avoid traffic? Will I have a third coffee? How will I respond to that email? Can I pick up the kids in time? What’s for dinner? What should I watch on the telly? Should I stay up for one more episode?

Then, there are big decisions. You know, the ones you grapple with for days, weeks and maybe even months. Ones that wake you at 4am and make it hard to go back to sleep. Ones that could alter the lives of your loved ones, and push yours in a completely different direction.

These big decisions, or indecisions, can be crippling. And if you find making life’s big choices especially difficult, there’s a theory that perfectly explains why.

WATCH: Here’s the simplest, most accurate explanation of anxiety you’ll ever watch. Post continues after video.

This theory revolves around one question: Do you make quiet decisions, or noisy decisions?

Gah! Another decision! Allow us to explain.

Life coach, speaker and author of the bestselling book The 5 Second Rule, Mel Robbins, believes there are only two kinds of decisions: quiet and noisy ones. In a recent Instagram video, she says figuring out which ones you’re making is the key to making great decisions that move you forward.

“If you’re stuck, you are making noisy decisions. Noisy decisions are driven by forces outside of your control: your past, other people’s opinions, negative patterns of thinking and your own fears and self-doubt,” Robbins told her one million Instagram followers.

“Because noisy decisions are driven by forces outside of your control, they always keep you feeling like you are out of control in your life. YOU want to break up, but the noise of their upset keeps you from doing it. You want to sign up for that class but the noise of your doubt makes you push it off. You want to quit your job but the noise of fear keeps you from doing it.”