In 1986, Deborah dressed up as murdered woman Anita Cobby. It helped catch her killers.

Warning: the following contains graphic details of violence and sexual assault that may be triggering for some readers.

Around 9:12pm on Sunday June 9, 1986, general duties police officer Deborah Wallace, 26, boarded a train at Sydney's Central station, bound for the western Sydney suburb of Blacktown.

She wasn't in uniform; just a pair of ballet flats, leggings and a white sleeveless top cinched at the waist with a wide belt.

The outfit was almost exactly that worn by another 26-year-old woman who'd taken the journey a week prior: Anita Cobby.

The day Australia lost its innocence.

Anita had vanished after a night out with friends in inner Sydney on June 2.

The nurse was seen boarding the train at Central station, but never made it to her parents' Blacktown home where she'd been staying since a recent split from her husband.

Two days later, Anita's body was found in a paddock in the nearby suburb of Prospect. She'd been badly beaten, repeatedly raped, and her throat slit.

It's often said that Australia lost its innocence when that news hit the headlines. A nurse, a former beauty queen, snatched from suburban streets and savagely murdered.

Anita Cobby. Image: AAP.

Media attention around the case was frenzied in the first few days after the discovery.

Anita's photograph — broad smile, soft brown curls, beauty-pageant crown — was everywhere. And radio host John Laws infamously read the gruesome details from the leaked autopsy report live on air, leaving listeners reeling.

But as the week came to a close, the case started being left behind by the news cycle. And so Blacktown detective Graham Rosetta turned to Deborah Wallace — a three-year constable — to bring it back above the fold.

"I've got an idea. You, come with me."

Deborah was stationed on the switchboard at the time, answering and directing calls that came into the station, plugging and unplugging the cables on the old Sylvester system.