'Apparently all the school parents are giving their kids debit cards. Here's why I'm not.'

As if your cute little kids developing into teenagers wasn't hard enough, comes the realisation that those golden, parent-in-control years are becoming a thing of the sweet past.

What you thought might perhaps be a fresh start to parenting, with the kids locking themselves in their rooms or disappearing with friends for hours at a time (and giving you a reprieve from those evening witching hours), doesn't actually feel very fresh at all.

In fact, you feel somewhat haggard, and anxious... and a hell of a lot wrinklier.

It’s been creeping up on me with my girls. I have three of them, aged between eight and 14, so they’re right at that back-chatting, demanding, headstrong, vocal age. So much so that pretty much every conversation between them, and with them, becomes an argument. Even the simplest of things:

‘What do you want for breakfast?’… Argument.

‘Don’t forget to brush your teeth!’… Argument.

‘Hurry up, we’re going to be late!’… Yet another argument.

Yet the most gruelling interaction with my daughters is when they come at me with the very statements that I know peeved my own parents off the most. Remember these ones?

‘It’s not fair! How come she gets to go and I don’t?’

‘EVERYONE has one, except me!’

And now it’s my turn as a parent to cop it.

Everyone’s got Snapchat/Instagram/Facebook/TikTok/Spotify Premium; everyone’s got the latest and greatest iPhone; everyone’s got Netflix/Stan/Foxtel; everyone’s got double/triple piercings; everyone’s got light denim ripped-on-both-knees jeans...