On Saturday, as tens of thousands of Australians rallied to mark 30 years since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, flags flying overhead were at half mast, including the Aboriginal flag.

Not for the 470 people who’ve died in custody since the Royal Commission’s final report, but for sorry business on the other side of the world, for a man many believe epitomised colonisation and the systems that would see our Indigenous people incarcerated more than any other.

Our deepest sympathies are with the Royal family at this time. Prince Philip was their patriarch. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sent condolences on behalf of Australians. Messages of love and respect have flowed from around the Commonwealth.

Apryl Day talk about the loss of her mother, Tanya Day. Post continues below.



Video via Ten.

While also paying tribute in the House of Commons, British Prime Minister couldn’t ignore the Prince’s infamous sense of humour. Boris Johnson laughed off the Duke’s many faux pas as an attempt to break the ice, saying “the world wouldn’t hold it against him”.

Does Mr Johnson consider it an ice breaker to ask if you still throw spears, or whether a posting in China would leave you with slitty eyes, or to be told you’re lucky not to be eaten in Papua New Guinea? Some might say nothing like blatant racism to calm the nerves and help you forget you’re in the presence of royalty.

At Victoria’s rally on the weekend, Senator Lidia Thorpe told the crowd, First Nations People did not consent to the flag being used to honour “our coloniser”.