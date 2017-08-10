Dear straight people... These words will help your gay friends through this marriage equality mess.

I’m angry at the world right now. I could do with a hug. Or a stiff drink. Or a phone call from a friend. Or all of the above.

During my lunch break, I called my dad to vent my frustrations about the Liberal Party’s stance on marriage equality. I was distressed. Dad could tell. But he said something out of the blue that brought a strange sense of comfort.

It was an analogy that sounded like an oblique thought bubble at first, but meant so much.

He told me he was looking through the telescope at 2.30am the other morning. He said: “You know what I noticed? The shadow of the earth was on the moon. Our shadow is covering the moon. All of the bad things that are happening in the world are that shadow.”

My dad can see it. Why spread more darkness in this world? It sounds so simple, but it’s so true. Of course, we are living in Australia and not a war-torn part of the world. We are privileged. But we also have a duty to one another to make life lighter wherever possible.

And yet all I’ve felt this week is dark. This week, the Liberal Party decided once again that my relationship (10 years and counting) doesn’t deserve the dignity they get to enjoy by default as heterosexuals. By dragging the “issue” of marriage equality to a $122m voluntary postal vote, the government has opened the floodgates for a torrent of hate speech directed at LGBTI people, who are all just trying to live normal lives.

As a gay person, I feel pretty vulnerable. The torrent of crap being hurled at the LGBTI community has already started. Anti-gay groups are printing pamphlets to drop into your mailbox spreading lies about rainbow families and trans people. Tony Abbott is rallying for people to vote “no” to beat “political correctness”. Bronwyn Bishop is freaking out about polygamy (which has nothing to do with two people getting married).

I’m not one for playing the victim, but DAMN this is a kick to the guts. And we’ve had a fair few throughout our history as fabulous queer folk. This is not “civilised debate”. It’s the very definition of unAustralian. It’s Advance Australia Unfair.

And while I’ve spent a large part of this week in a face palm, I’ve taken comfort from my straight friends who are standing up for me.

Right now, I want to be reassured that I have allies. I want to know that my straight friends are joining me in this fight, and that they’re spreading the word to their friends and family members and anyone else who could possibly help get that “yes” vote through.