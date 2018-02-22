Dean's argument against Ryan on Married at First Sight made no sense. This is why.

Leading up to last night’s Married at First Sight dinner party, we all knew we were in for perhaps the most entertaining night of television in recent history.

For the last week, we’ve watched as Dean cheated on his fake wife Tracey with Ryan’s fake wife Davina, which yes, is as ridiculous as it sounds. But then at Sunday night’s commitment ceremony, after a night of magical sex with Tracey, Dean decided that he didn’t actually like Davina, and wanted to stay with his current fake wife. Obviously.

After the significant overuse of the term 'blindsided', what might have been fake tears, and a lot of passionate yelling from Nasser, everyone went on with their home-stay week as though nothing had happened.

Until last night.

Because last night, Ryan and Dean finally came face to face. The tension started when Dean said, "Hey Ryan, how are you bro?" and Ryan replied simply: "F*ck off."

Cool.

But when everyone sat down for dinner, Dean started to construct an argument for why, really, it was Ryan's fault his wife had been canoodling with another man.

"What have I done to you? What's the problem?" Dean asked Ryan, which seemed... odd, given the circumstances.

"You went behind his back," Sean interjected, before Dean responded, "No I didn't".