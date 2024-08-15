'My mum died 2 months ago. No one told me the "death admin" would be this hard.'

My mother died on June 13.

I am yet to grieve for her.

Not because I didn't love her. I did. Very much.

Not because my heart isn't broken. It is. In a way that will never fully heal.

But because I misunderstood what "it's all with the lawyers" meant when I spoke with my parents about their wills, and within hours of my mother's death, I found myself acting as both my mother's executor and my father's power of attorney.

Two months after losing Mum, I fear I've missed the mourning period, that the statute of limitations for grief has passed and I can no longer make my claim.

Watch: How to cope with grief after losing a parent. Post continues after video.



Video via Psych2Go.

What happens after a person dies - by this, I don't mean the big afterlife question but rather all the legal and financial tasks that mark the end of life - is not something I knew much about.

Perhaps that's because I haven't experienced a lot of death, or because I'm not part of a close extended family but death admin, the minutia of bequeathing a person's estate, was completely unknown to me. I assumed it would involve filling in a few forms, writing emails, and possibly visiting a bank or two, and I was up for that.