This Australian comedy was just nominated for an international Emmy.

Crime and comedy are surprisingly an impeccable combination when it comes to TV. And right now, Aussie TV is having a moment. One of the funniest Australian TV shows has not only been renewed for a second season, but has also been nominated for an International Emmy award.

Deadloch is a crime comedy series on Prime that promises to have your side splitting. With a stellar cast and two genius creators behind the story, Deadloch has all the pieces to make up a hilarious buddy cop meets crime mystery series that will keep you guessing.

Watch the Deadloch season 1 trailer. Article continues after video.

What is Deadloch about?

Created by comedy powerhouses Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Deadloch is set in the fictional town of, well, Deadloch, on Tasmania's coastline. The little town is thrown into disarray when a local man is found dead on the beach.