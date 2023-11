Sharma had recently become a lawyer, was a volunteer at Australian Sikh Support, involved in social work helping victims of domestic violence and had run as an independent candidate for the seat of Werribee in 2018.

Members of Melbourne's Indian community spoke to The Age about their loss.

"It's a big loss together because the entire family, as well as the other two members so five Indian members, our community members, losing their lives is absolutely shocking. Very shocking to the Indian community," Justice of the Peace Tanvi Mor said.

"[Sharma] was heavily involved in the Indian community through various events...[and] actively working for charities and different nonprofit organisations as well. Lovely, lovely woman with a beautiful smile. She was absolutely gorgeous, gorgeous [and] her little daughter as well."

She and her family were enjoying a holiday with their friends of about a decade; 38-year-old Vivek Bhatia and his 11-year-old son, who were killed at the scene, and his 36-year-old wife and six-year-old son who were injured and hospitalised.

Bhupinder Bhullar, a close friend of Vivek Bhatia said the entire community was devastated.

"Vivek was a good person and a really good father," she told the Herald Sun.

"I am with his parents now and it's such a big loss."