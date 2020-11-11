PARENT OPINION: Please stop asking my kid to take a day off school for your child's birthday.

A birthday isn’t a valid reason for kids to miss school.

I actually cannot believe this needs to be said, but your kid’s birthday is not a valid reason for them to miss school, and it’s certainly not a valid reason for other kids to miss school.

Most parents of school aged kids understand the birthday party stress.

Especially if you have multiple young ones, the invitations (as lovely as they are to receive) eat up a good chunk of weekends and after school hours.

But we keep going, because they have so much fun and it’s nice to celebrate friends on their special day.

One thing I did not expect when we hopped on the birthday train though was to get invitations asking us to keep our child out of school for a day in order to celebrate another kid’s birthday.

And no, not a once off – this is the second year in a row we’ve been asked.

The first time I thought it was a once off because they were actually going out of town for a sleepover, so I allowed it thinking it wouldn’t come up again. I’m not the fun police or a stickler who forces my kids to school just for the perfect attendance record – I give them rest days or mental health days when I feel they’re needed – but there are good reasons to miss school, and bad ones, and this is a bad one.