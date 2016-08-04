"I can easily recall the worst day of my life."

In a room with lighting and wallpaper as bleak as the immediate prospects of any person forced to sit there, hospital attendants briefly explained what happened. I barely listened. The only thing I wanted to see or hear was my brother. They lead us down the hall into a private room. My brother was lying on a stretcher in the middle of the space. He looked like he was asleep, except for the seizing and the machines that were hooked up to him.

From the moment I saw my brother's comatose body, some part of me had no choice but to start grieving his loss. It was the most surreal moment of my life. The man lying unconscious in front of us was the same one who came home every day from work, who played with our dog, cooked us steaks, and made us laugh harder than anyone else could. But as I looked at him in that hospital bed I was forced to separate him from the memories of our everyday life. To allow my mind to fully grasp what was happening was too much.

When my father walked into the room and saw his son’s unresponsive body, all colour left his face and he had to use a table to support himself. We were informed that Jordan was next in line for the helicopter that would take him to get the treatment that could save his life; it was between him and one other patient, and the patient whose situation was direr would take priority. My brother was chosen to go first.

I don’t remember much of the scene that followed. Looking down at my brother I felt constantly dizzy and fought my body’s instinct to pass out. I called two of Jordan’s best friends and my father called my cousin. Hearing my father say the words out loud hurt more than saying them myself had. When I left the local hospital Jordan’s two best friends were waiting. When we arrived at the Hamilton Hospital, at least twenty of his closest friends and family were gathered. Together, we waited to hear if Jordan would live or die.

By the end of the night we were told that it looked like he would live. But there was swelling and bleeding in his brain and the next 72 hours would tell if he would need surgery. We all went home, emotionally and physically exhausted, except for my father, who stayed behind.

The next day, we were told that Jordan would need a bi-frontal bone flap removal of his frontal skull. They would remove two pieces of bone from his head on either side in order to relieve the now growing pressure of his ever-swelling brain. The surgery was done routinely, and my brother’s life was saved once again—but just how much of a life that would be, no one knew.

For the next while, I went to the hospital wearing Jordan’s plaid shirt every day. It made me feel closer to him in a time when he had never felt further away. I made it to two weeks straight before my mother said it would have to be washed. Throughout the next few weeks Jordan’s vitals remained relatively stable, but his blood pressure was high. High blood pressure meant the swelling in his brain could not go down, and it was this that would cause permanent damage.