Sorry to blow your mind, but did you know that Dawson's Creek was based on a true story?

It’s been 20 years since Joey first sailed down the creek and climbed through Dawson’s bedroom window.

What followed was six seasons of incredibly witty, and at some points absolutely tear-jerking, teen drama.

Dawson’s Creek gave us student-teacher affairs, parental deaths and groundbreaking LGBTI storylines, all wrapped up with millions of Steven Spielberg references and a vocabulary we didn’t entirely understand.

It was a TV show that redefined the teen drama genre and won the hearts of pretty much every teenager (and adult) who watched it.

But there’s one thing that makes Dawson’s Creek even more special to its fans… it’s all based on a true story.

LISTEN: The Binge host Laura Brodnik explains the beautiful true story behind the iconic TV show that is Dawson’s Creek.

Yep, once upon a time there was a real Dawson, a real Joey, a real Pacey and even a real-life Dawson’s Creek.

It’s all based on creator Kevin Williamson’s own teenage years.

Williamson came up with the idea for the show after the producer, Paul Stupin, read his Scream script and asked him whether he had any ideas for TV shows.

So Williamson pitched Dawson’s Creek as “Some Kind of Wonderful, meets Pump Up the Volume, meets James at 15, meets My So-Called Life, meets Little House on the Prairie“.

The creator based the Dawson Leery character on himself as a teenager. He says he was a bit of a lovable dork growing up, he idolised Steven Spielberg and spent all his spare time making his own movies with his friends.

“In fifth grade, Jaws came out,” Williamson once said. “It began my love affair with Steven Spielberg. I took out a spiral notebook and I wrote the sequel to Jaws.” Yep, that sounds very familiar.