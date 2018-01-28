James Van Der Beek just shared the very first photo ever taken of the Dawson's Creek stars.

James Van Der Beek has shared an adorable throwback picture of him with his Dawson’s Creek co-stars, Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, marking 20 years since the show first graced our screens.

Naming the group ‘Squad ’97’, James shared that he had known his castmates for just a week when the photo was taken.

“The little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers,” James wrote.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we first met Joey, Pacey, Dawson, and Jen in 90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek.

The show first aired in January 1998 and carried on for five years and six seasons until May 2003.

The show amassed a huge following but 40-year-old James admitted to Instagram that he hasn’t seen much of the show.

“It’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely) but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years … and it’s been lovely to witness,” he said.

