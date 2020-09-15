A rumoured romance with Kylie Minogue and kids with a co-star: Inside David Tennant’s relationships.

At the height of his role on Doctor Who, David Tennant's name was a constant feature in the British tabloids.

In fact, the actor was linked to virtually every actress who stepped onto the set of the British science fiction show.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2011, the now 49-year-old "heartily" refuted the constant tabloid rumours.

"Well, I mean I have had some girlfriends, and I did meet some of them at work you know," he said.

"You know, my bedpost really has very few notches compared with other actors of my erm, erm, pedigree."

Interestingly, however, Tennant actually went on to marry actress Georgia Moffett, who he originally met during filming of a Doctor Who episode in 2008.

Moffett, whose real-life father (Peter Davison) played the Fifth Doctor, played Tennant's genetically engineered daughter on the show.

A few months after filming the episode together, Tennant and Moffett began dating.

They dated for around two years, predominately on a long-distance basis, before Moffett fell pregnant in June 2010.

"David and Georgia met filming Doctor Who, but they didn't start dating till months later. Four or five months after they met she brought him to see me in Spamalot, but she told me there was nothing going on between them. They were just friends," Moffett's father, Peter Davison, shared.

"He took a long time to get round to it. He's a very respectable boy. His father was head of the Church of Scotland. He does things the right way. Then after a few months, he FINALLY got around to going out with her.

"She was shocked. She said, 'He could have any woman in the world, why is he with me?'"