Jesinta Campbell’s abs. Jessica Gomes’ newly blonde hair. Gemma Ward walking the runway preggers. There were many distractions at the David Jones Spring/Summer 2016/17 Fashion show last night.

If you could manage to look at the actual clothing for a sec, a dreamy smile may have crept over your face: SUMMER IS COMING. It’s so close we can practically feel the sunburn.

Tie up your bikini, place some sunnies on your head and settle in – we bring you the five trends you’ll be wearing when the weather decides to warm up.

1. Activewear, activewear.

As someone who often spends a whole weekend in workout gear, despite barely exercising, I am thrilled that activewear is continuing its reign over our wardrobes. This summer we can expect block colours, pops of neon and fun crop tops that could almost double as swimwear.

@p.e.nation motivation. Your weekend essentials are available instore now! ???? @sonnyphotos #DJSS16 A photo posted by David Jones (@davidjonesstore) on Aug 3, 2016 at 3:07am PDT

2. FUN swimwear.

You guys, triangle bikinis are so 2015, at least where David Jones is concerned. Expect to see loads of colourful cut out one-pieces in shops come spring. We’ll take this blue Jets Swimwear number, please.