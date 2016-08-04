Jesinta Campbell’s abs. Jessica Gomes’ newly blonde hair. Gemma Ward walking the runway preggers. There were many distractions at the David Jones Spring/Summer 2016/17 Fashion show last night.
If you could manage to look at the actual clothing for a sec, a dreamy smile may have crept over your face: SUMMER IS COMING. It’s so close we can practically feel the sunburn.
Tie up your bikini, place some sunnies on your head and settle in – we bring you the five trends you’ll be wearing when the weather decides to warm up.
1. Activewear, activewear.
As someone who often spends a whole weekend in workout gear, despite barely exercising, I am thrilled that activewear is continuing its reign over our wardrobes. This summer we can expect block colours, pops of neon and fun crop tops that could almost double as swimwear.
2. FUN swimwear.
You guys, triangle bikinis are so 2015, at least where David Jones is concerned. Expect to see loads of colourful cut out one-pieces in shops come spring. We’ll take this blue Jets Swimwear number, please.
