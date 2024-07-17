An Aussie couple went on holiday to the Philippines. They never made it home.

Tagaytay is a popular holiday town in the Philippines, known for its rolling green hills and stunning lake views.

Now it's at the centre of a triple murder investigation, with two of the victims Australian tourists.

David Fisk, 57, and his wife Lucita Barquin Cortez, 55, were soaking up the final days of their trip at the four-star Lake Hotel in Tagaytay. The couple had flown from Sydney to Bali for a holiday then went to the Philippines to visit Cortez' family and friends who live in the region.

Fisk and Cortez decided to take a short break in Tagaytay before returning to Australia. They were joined by Cortez's daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Cortez.

The couple was scheduled to fly out of the Philippines on Saturday.

When they hadn't yet checked out of their hotel room on Thursday as scheduled, staff tried to contact the trio. Housekeeping then made the awful discovery.

Cortez, Fisk and her daughter-in-law were found dead with their hands and feet bound.