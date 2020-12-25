"I was in the middle of a series when my wife died." Inside David Attenborough's 47 year marriage.

Sir David Attenborough is best know for his iconic storytelling voice, eye-opening documentaries and love for the natural world.

But the 94-year-old also had another great love in his lifetime.

The award-winning narrator and natural historian, who recently released a new Netflix documentary, was once in a relationship with a woman named Jane Elizabeth Ebsworth Oriel.

The couple enjoyed 47 years of marriage together before Oriel passed away at the age of 70.

Since then, Attenborough has not remarried and instead focused on his commitment to conservation and educating people about the current threats to our environment.

Here's a look back at Attenborough and Oriel's relationship timeline.

David Attenborough's wedding.

While not much is known about how Attenborough and Oriel met, we do that the couple tied the knot back in 1950.

Attenborough was just 24 at the time and Oriel was believed to have been 23.

The pair ended up moving into a home together in Richmond Upon Thames in London and went on to welcome two kids, Robert and Susan.