When David Attenborough speaks, we listen.

When David Attenborough joined Instagram last week, he broke Jennifer Aniston's record.

Aniston gained one million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes when she joined the social media platform last October.

Attenborough reached the one million mark in just four hours and 44 minutes. One week on he has almost five million followers.

Five million people - from all around the globe and across all walks of life - rushed to hear what the 94-year-old had to say.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Now he's about to deliver us a message through his new Netflix documentary, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which drops on the streaming service this Sunday, October 7.

Attenborough says the 90-minute documentary is his "witness statement", and the story of how humankind has made its greatest mistake.

"I am David Attenborough and I’m 93. This is my witness statement," he says in the trailer, his usually calm voice full of emotion and a sense of urgency.

"The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel, yet the way we humans live on earth is sending it into a decline.

"Our planet is heading for disaster. We need to learn how to work with nature, rather than against it. And I'm going to tell you how."

The documentary is then split into two distinct parts.