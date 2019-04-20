"I never intended any harm." David and Louise Turpin sentenced for abusing their 13 children.

She’s referred to in court and in news articles as Jane Doe Number 4. But the woman who stood up in a California court on Friday has a surname that’s infamous the world over: Turpin.

The college student is among the 13 siblings held captive by their parents, David and Louise Turpin, in their Perris home. After years of being tortured, starved, beaten and restrained, the children, who were then aged between two and 29, were eventually rescued on January 14, 2018, after one managed to escape and contact police.

On Friday, the couple was each sentenced to 25 years behind bars, having pled guilty in February to 14 charges, including torture, adult abuse, child endangerment and false imprisonment.

Several of the siblings gave statements at the sentencing. Among them, Jane Doe Number 4, who declared that she is determined to overcome her twisted upbringing.

“My parents took my whole life from me,” she said, according CBS. “But now, I’m taking my life back.”

She told the court she is living independently, receiving the education she was denied, and that “life is great”.

“Life may have been bad but it made me strong. I fought to become the person I am,” she said. “I saw my dad change my mum; they almost changed me. But I realised what was happening. I immediately did what I could to not become like that. I’m a fighter, I’m strong and I’m shooting through life like a rocket.”