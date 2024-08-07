David and Jane were on holiday in Queensland when he fell into a river. His final act saved her life.

David Hogbin, a doctor from Newcastle and devoted dad of three, is being hailed a hero after an unthinkable incident with a 4.9-metre crocodile in far north Queensland took his life.

David's sister-in-law, Alexis Carey, a journalist for news.com.au, has shared her family's heart-breaking tale, writing that his final act was to save wife Jane Hogbin's life.

That decision ultimately cost him his own.

Human remains were found inside a crocodile near Cooktown on Monday night, bringing the two-day search for David's body to a close. Queensland police are currently in the process of formal identification, but the remains match Dave’s description.

The family had been on a 'dream' 4WD holiday in Queensland with their sons, aged seven, five and two. David was an accomplished camper, having been to the area multiple times and even been in the exact same spot just a year earlier.

He was aware and cautious of the threat of crocodiles.

Despite initial reports suggesting that David was fishing in the area, Carey said he was actually walking on a well-worn riverbank path in the moments leading to the incident.

The path was about five meters high, well beyond a crocodile’s striking range.

However, in a matter of moments, it is believed that the path gave way underneath him, causing him to be thrown into the waters. There had been a lot of heavy rain in the region that may have made the bank unstable, according to Carey.

Due to the crumpled river bank, David was unable to get himself out of the situation.

Having heard him fall in, his wife Jane came to his rescue offering him an arm to help him up. Then, she started slipping too.