Mere miles from where George Floyd died, another Black man has been killed by police.

Just 10 miles from the courtroom of George Floyd's trial and nine miles from where he died, Minnesota police have killed another Black man.

His name is Daunte Wright. He was on his way to visit his older brother when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a city in Minnesota that is just north of Minneapolis.

Just before 2pm on Sunday afternoon, the 20-year-old called his mother, Katie Wright, to say he had been pulled over. He told his mother it was because he had air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror. Brooklyn Center Police Department says it was because of a traffic violation related to expired registration tags.

"I heard the police officer come to the window and say, 'Put the phone down and get out of the car,' and Daunte said, 'Why?' And he said, 'We'll explain to you when you get out of the car,'" Katie Wright told CNN's KARE.

His mother then heard a scuffle, before the phone line went dead.

"A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, who was the passenger in the car, and said that he'd been shot... and my son was laying there lifeless."

Daunte Wright was killed on Sunday afternoon. Image: CNN.

A graphic body camera video, released by Brooklyn Center Police Department, tells us what happened in between those phone calls.