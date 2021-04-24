"At 24, I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. It made dating completely 'unsexy'."

Last year, I started experiencing pain in my left hip.

It was the kind of pain that made me think I’d put my back out at the gym so I thought I’d just need to take a few days off to recover.

I took those days off but then my right hip stiffened and the pain was unfamiliar.

Whenever I made the slightest movement, I felt a sharp, stabbing pain. I couldn’t walk. Picture your favourite local 95-year-old and then slow the pace down by 50 per cent.

A couple of days later, the pain moved to my right shoulder.

I woke up at 4am screaming in pain. Somehow I managed to call an Uber to take myself to hospital, where I explained I couldn't move my legs and my shoulder. They asked me if I’d been in a car accident or any other kind of full-body trauma...

"No, not to my knowledge," I told them, so they put me in a sling and explained that I had a wry neck. You know when you sleep a bit funny and your neck gets stuck? Yeah. That. I knew that couldn’t be the case because it didn’t explain my hips, but I was given some pain meds and off I went. Back to bed.

Two days later, it was my knees. Both left and right. And then my jaw. And then my other shoulder.

I was now essentially immobile and in a pain that I can’t quite explain. I’d give it a 9.5/10, just in case childbirth is the 10/10 I haven’t yet experienced.

My dad is a physio, and like all the other experts, he was perplexed by my current situation.