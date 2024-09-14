'I was 19 and pregnant when I joined Tinder. Then I met Max.’

Alyssa Jane was just 19 when she fell – unexpectedly – pregnant. She'd been with her partner for almost four years, but 17 weeks into the pregnancy, he decided it was all too hard. Without looking back, he packed up his things and left.

"I was 19 and single and I'm going to be a mum," says Alyssa. "And my best friend at the time said, 'you should probably jump on a dating site."

At first, Alyssa thought the idea was crazy.

"But then she said, 'when are you going to get a chance to date after having a baby?' , and I thought, 'yeah, good point'."

Watch: Mamamia Out Loud discuss dating apps. Article continues after the video.



Mamamia.

"I'd hit rock bottom. There was nowhere else to go except up, so I was willing to try anything."

Alyssa signed up to Tinder, and was upfront about her pregnancy, even including a photo that revealed her bump.

Her first two dates went well, the guys were nice, but the connection wasn't there. Then, at 25 weeks pregnant, she met Max.

"We just clicked so well. He didn't seem to mind that I was pregnant, which I thought was really weird."