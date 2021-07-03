There are 3 people you'll date in your 20s. You need to be wary of all of them.

Being perpetually single has its perks. You get to watch the dating scene evolve before your eyes.

You get to experience how people behave when they're in relationships versus when they're single.

You also begin to notice trends and patterns in behaviours with certain people. And then you come to the realisation that you've basically been dating the same three people on rotation for the last five years.

Watch: The horoscopes and virtual dating. Post continues below.





Video via Mamamia

For those of you who are new to the dating pool, welcome! It's fun here; don't be scared.

For those of you who are serial daters, like me, you probably know where this is going.

For those of you who have experienced any form of dating in your 20s, after reading this, everything will suddenly make sense.

Here are the three people you're going to date.

Disclaimer: I am a straight woman (unfortunately) and the people I'm about to describe are loosely based on my own experience of dating men. However, I will admit that I myself have fallen into a few of these categories from time to time.

Extra disclaimer: I'm only at the halfway mark (25 years old) so there may be more than three people you'll date (I really hope not) but I still have a few more years of playing the dating game to go.