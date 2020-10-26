'It's time for my glow-up.' The six thoughts you've definitely had this year if you're a single woman.

This year - 2020 - was supposed to be my year.

January 1 marked a fresh start, the first year I’d been single in a long, long time, and I was ready to spread my wings and swipe right. Repeatedly.

Now don’t get me wrong, things started off great. January and February were two of the happiest months of my life so far. I was meeting new 'friends', dancing in bars until 2am, going on dates... all the things a newly single 24-year-old does.

Then a pandemic decided to poop the party.

So, in honour of 2020 being a romantic write-off, here are some of the thoughts you've definitely had this year if you're a single woman. While I'm into guys, they definitely apply if you're into girls, too.

'I probably should've settled down'

This was a thought that crossed my mind roughly three days into lockdown in Sydney. How long was it going to be until I could date again? Maybe I should've gone on another date with that guy... he was actually pretty nice and we could've been isolating together right now, doing puzzles, making banana bread, falling in love etc. But no. The February version of Lucy had very high standards and LOOK WHERE THAT GOT US.

'How many Bumble boyfriends (or girlfriends) is too many?'

Ugh, this was not my best move. I was talking to way too many people on dating apps, but I was just so BORED. It started to get a little messy though when restrictions started to lift and they wanted to meet...in person. Like... monsters. I mean, clearly this was purely digital and a survival mechanism during an unprecedented time. Thank you for your companionship and I’m sorry that I’m the worst.

'Now is the time to have the ultimate glow-up'

Look, I think at the beginning of lockdown there were a lot of us who set the bar pretty high to emerge from hibernation as the best possible version of ourselves. In hindsight, that was never going to happen.