"Marry the everyday." 23 of the best pieces of relationship advice everyone needs to hear.

We were on the TikTok. Havin' a sleuth. When we came across this clip of American actress and producer Viola Davis talking about relationships and how you need to "marry the every day".

It's a beautiful statement - and it got us thinking. In the world of relationships and looking for love - the ups, downs and in-betweens can be rough AF. It can be exhausting. Defeating. Really f**king tricky.

But the whole wanting to be loved thing and getting to love someone else thing makes it all totally worth the hard slog, right?

Sometimes, though - you just need a wee bit of help trying to work it all out.

Watch: How to communicate anger with your partner. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

That's why we asked Mamamia readers to share the best relationship advice they've ever received.

Here's what they said.

The best dating and relationship advice.

1. My mother told me as a teenager that love was a matter of geography. I didn’t understand what she meant at the time, but she was saying that there isn’t just ONE person out there to love - there were many. And it just depended on who I met at the time and the place I was in at the time. It has certainly proved to be true throughout my life. It also saved me from being hung up on searching for my PERFECT soulmate.

2. My papa always told me: "Avoid the peacocks and show ponies. Look for genuine kindness and a good nature."

3. You don’t always have to be on the same page but you do need to read each other’s book.

4. My step mum told me relationships/marriages are just ebbs and flows. For a period of time they're you're best friend, then your lover, then your house mate. It's not 100 per cent all of the time and it's not firey all of the time, and that's life.

5. My grandmother said: "Start every relationship like it will be forever. Never do everything for them - if you stay together it will never end!"

6. Do not let what he wants eclipse what you need. He is very dreamy, but he is not the sun; you are. (Thank you, Grey's Anatomy).

7. My grandmother told me it’ll be a case of ‘the planets aligning’, not the perfect soul mate sweeping me off my feet. She was so right! I wasted a lot of time looking for ‘the one’ when, in fact, there are many beautiful people out there and we get to choose the right one based on priorities and stage of life. It’s liberating!