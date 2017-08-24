If you’re dating after a divorce, then firstly: well done.

You’ve survived and you’re out the other side…hurrah! You’ve probably dumped a completely unsuitable douche bag to get here and for that you deserve a gold star (probably two).

You may have already started swimming in the dating pool and therefore you know how hard it is.

So after many conversations with my friends who are also dating I’ve prepared this not very comprehensive guide with some tips and tricks to survive and thrive in a whole other kind of D-Town… dating!

You’ll need these things in your dating artillery…

1. The Bestie

She’ll tell you how it really is, because quite frankly she doesn’t want to sleep with him and therefore hasn’t got the D on the brain. Also because she has a healthy self esteem she thinks they’re all hot for her anyway and you’re the second choice. Thank God Nic married young…

PS: It’s true.

PPS: Nic totally did not write this.

2. The Gay BF

If you’re anything like me, you’re out with them A LOT! They’re handsome, gregarious and charming, the perfect date… except they’re not your date and you need single men to know that, for both your sakes.

Maybe paint it in lipstick on their foreheads? Make them kiss other boys in front of the object of your affection? Either way the Gay BF is a very important tool in dating land. Not to mention they’re super honest and fucking great fun!

3. Wine

This is self explanatory: what’s wrong with you?