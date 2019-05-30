Darrell Lea took "Not happy, Jan." And Yellow Pages aren't happy about it either.

The year was 2000. Many of us were in primary school, some of us were teenagers, and most of us were proudly wearing glittery butterfly clips in our hair each day.
Our lives were fine.
Little did we know they were about to be enriched by possibly the greatest line of dialogue since Shakespeare.
A 30-second commercial for the Yellow Pages, from the dark time when people used landlines, bounced from a trampoline without safety nets into our lives and changed them for the better.
All because of an aggrieved boss and a forgetful woman named Jan who was so afraid of being reprimanded she quite literally ran from her office and down the street.
Who is Jan? Why is Jan? Has Jan’s boss been reported to HR for being straight-up terrifying?
The details are irrelevant. All we know is Jan’s been the source of every inconvenience we’ve ever had for almost two decades thanks to three words, one sentiment, and one hell of a catchphrase:
“Not happy, Jan.”
Poetry.
It became the phrase that defined our interactions with the grown-ups of our youth, from teachers, to parents, to camp instructors, to that weird family friend who was always sat at the kids’ table.
We’d do our best to conceal our eyerolls when an ~adult~ casually let a “Not happy, Jan” rip… until it happened to us.
We grew older, more bitter, and more annoyed by the slightest inconvenience. We adopted the phrase ourselves.
“Not happy Jan” has entered our vernacular so deeply it’s become near-impossible not to utter whenever we’re even close to “not happy” about well, anything.
It’s as though it falls from our lips before we can stop it, like some sort of tic.
Someone ate the last corn chip? Not happy, Jan. Someone left stray noodles in the sink? Not happy, Jan. Someone wore your top and left fake tan stains on it? You get it.
We honestly think the ad has something to do with the fact that you rarely meet anyone called Jan nowadays.
Top Comments
I didn't know Yellow pages even still existed, they certainly don't advertise. Jeez, get over it, literally the only similarity is the actor and the name Jan. I don't think you can claim either an actor or a name as your intellectual property.
We got our local phone book delivered last week. Said to my husband ‘I forgot they even made these!’, then chucked it straight in the recycling.
Honestly, who in the Darrell Lea marketing department and management team didn't think to ask permission before ripping off someone else's ad?
The new ad is good and had they of gotten permission, maybe it would've been all approved and we could've loved both. However instead they ripped it off and now everyone seems upset at Sensis for a cease and desist. I think it's only fair.
Unless... that was the plan all along? Like calling something iVegemite2.0 or any ad from a shaving company who has assumed the role of societies moral arbitrator, perhaps this is a reflection simply in the change of advertising?
Old days, you’d have a rate card for paper or TV advertising. Tells you how many people will see your ad, you know the takeup rate, can calculate the sales resulting from the cost.
Today, far fewer people read papers or watch TV. But make an online ad for very little cost, it could go viral. That’s the holy grail for marketers, so controversy is welcomed doing it the modern way.
I'm in advertising and there is still production costs associated with creating a video, plus talent costs etc. So whilst it might not have the advertising costs, its still an expensive exercise only to have it pulled. They would've got a lot of traction by the ad originally, so why not ask permission first?
I'm not saying it hasn't worked out anyway, but seems like a risky move.
As an industry insider, I’d love to know what you think of the Gillette Ads. Do you think they knew it would cause a huge stir or do you think they were genuinely that disconnected from their customer base... or, what do you think about it?
I absolutely love the Gillette ads. I think they knew they would cause a stir and thats definitely what they were after however I think it's extremely brave to take on a topic that somewhat alienates their primary customer. I think the message was powerful without attacking and the fact that they have stood by the ads is even better. I am female though so perhaps that makes me bias. What did you think Les?