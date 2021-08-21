A tiny wedding and a baby girl: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's ultra private relationship.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are notoriously private.

They've attended only a handful of events together, rarely discuss their relationship during interviews, and still haven't shared the name of their almost two-year-old daughter publicly. And by the sounds of it, it works perfectly for them.

"Daniel and I are really similar," Weisz told The New York Times. "We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives."

Watch: The most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

According to Metro, the couple first met in college and were friends for years, but it wasn't until they starred in the 2011 psychological thriller, Dream House, together, that they started dating.

Before their relationship began, Weisz, 51, had said she wasn't keen on the idea of marriage. But the 007 actor, 53, quickly changed her mind.

In July 2011, just six months after they started dating, Craig and Weisz quietly got married in New York.

The ceremony was so intimate only four people attended, including their children from previous relationships - Weisz's 15-year-old son with director Darren Aronofsky, Henry, and Craig's 29-year-old daughter with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, Ella.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig in 2004. Image: Getty.