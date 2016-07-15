Playmate Dani Mathers made fun of a woman's naked body at the gym. Nobody laughed.

One-time Playmate Of The Year Dani Mathers has been slammed on social media for body-shaming a woman at her local gym on Snapchat.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of a perfectly ordinary looking gym-goer changing into new clothes with the caption,”If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either,” and a picture of herself apparently trying to contain her laughter.

@DaniMathers Seriously? You love empowering women? Does this look like empowerment? GIRL. Just stop. pic.twitter.com/BglwhW7lIP — Bonnie Reynolds (@bonniereynolds) July 14, 2016

The backlash on social media was swift, with Mathers being labelled a “bully”.

“I find it soul crushing. That poor women. How dare this happen to her? How dare she be humiliated,” a woman tweeted.

Post continues after tweets

@DaniMathers your ugliness cannot be unseen now. — Fa Mulan (@Mulan_1998) July 14, 2016

@DaniMathers that poor lady, goes to the gym and ends up all over the net. That beautiful woman is probably someones mum or/and wife :( — Glenn Rowswell (@glenn_rowswell) July 14, 2016

@KerrierKernow @DaniMathers I find it soul crushing. That poor women. How dare this happen to her? How dare she be humiliated. CRUSHING. — Boombands (@boombands) July 14, 2016

@DaniMathers Vile. You're a bully and an apology won't ever change that. Do you have any idea of the damage nastiness like this causes? — Claire (@StoriesCemetery) July 14, 2016

Mathers has since deactivated her her Instagram and Twitter accounts, which have a combined following of more than 60,000.

The photo was taken after a workout session at L.A. Fitness Universal City and many have called on the gym to revoke her membership.

.@LAFitness, I urge you to cancel Dani Mathers' membership in light of her cruel and body-shaming behavior in your locker room. — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) July 14, 2016

If @LAFitness supports all women & bodies they should ban @DaniMathers for posting a hateful and illegal nude snap of another member — ktms1 (@ktms1) July 14, 2016

Dani Mathers needs to be banned from @Snapchat AND @LAFitness. Taking nude photos of people who aren't aware is seriously nauseating. — KK (@acalialee) July 14, 2016

@LAFitness Dani Mathers actions posting a naked picture of one of your members must be a serious breach of your policies and the law — Victoria Yates (@ohohHarvey) July 14, 2016

Others believe the matter should be referred to the police.

So when is #danimathers going to be arrested for taking naked pics of women at the gym and posting them on snapchat @LAPDHQ ? — Bobbie Oliver (@thebobbieoliver) July 14, 2016

In a follow-up video also posted to her Snapchat account on the same day, Mathers claimed the original photo was shared “accidentally” and was intended as a private joke between girlfriends.

“I just want to acknowledge a photo that I accidentally posted,” she said.

“It was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do.

Dani Mathers in her Playboy get up. Source Facebook/Getty

"I chose to do what I do for a living because I love the female body and I know body shaming is wrong, that's not what I'm about and this is not the type of person I am.