Playmate Dani Mathers made fun of a woman's naked body at the gym. Nobody laughed.

One-time Playmate Of The Year Dani Mathers has been slammed on social media for body-shaming a woman at her local gym on Snapchat.
The 29-year-old shared a photo of a perfectly ordinary looking gym-goer changing into new clothes with the caption,”If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either,” and a picture of herself apparently trying to contain her laughter.
The backlash on social media was swift, with Mathers being labelled a “bully”.
“I find it soul crushing. That poor women. How dare this happen to her? How dare she be humiliated,” a woman tweeted.
Mathers has since deactivated her her Instagram and Twitter accounts, which have a combined following of more than 60,000.
The photo was taken after a workout session at L.A. Fitness Universal City and many have called on the gym to revoke her membership.
Others believe the matter should be referred to the police.
In a follow-up video also posted to her Snapchat account on the same day, Mathers claimed the original photo was shared “accidentally” and was intended as a private joke between girlfriends.
“I just want to acknowledge a photo that I accidentally posted,” she said.
“It was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do.
"I chose to do what I do for a living because I love the female body and I know body shaming is wrong, that's not what I'm about and this is not the type of person I am.