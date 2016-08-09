The very real dangers of buy, swap, sell groups.

Just another reminder to be careful online.

Buy swap and sell sites are used by so many of us but we need to be aware of passing on our personal details.

Handing out your address to a stranger can be very dangerous.

Buy, swap and sell sites are everywhere, almost every community has one. They are a great place for unloading your unwanted stuff, making a bit of extra cash or picking up a bargain. They also promote a nice sense of community. But an experience I had over the weekend has shown once again that we should be extra careful when it comes to dealing with strangers on the internet.

Here’s what happened.

I’ve been using my local buy, swap, sell site for years. It’s only ever been for small items and usually I go with the honesty system of leaving something on my front doorstep with the request that buyers slip the money under the door. I’ve never had an issue. Then again, I’ve only ever been selling small items.

Over the weekend though I listed a phone for sale. It was an iPhone in good condition but I had recently upgraded so saw the sale as a means to add to our holiday fund.

I had a lot of enquires but one stood out. I had listed the phone for $500. Almost instantly I got a message offering $600 with an offer to pick up immediately.

I clicked on to the man's profile and for some reason it just didn't feel right. I know that sounds strange but there were no images of his face and something just didn't sit well.

I replied saying that I wouldn't be home for a while and that he could perhaps come another time. I didn't hear back.

Within a day I received another message, this time asking me for my phone number so that he could arrange the sale.

It was strange given that others had since offered less for the phone and I had commented indicating that I would accept an offer.

Stupidly though I gave my number to him (I figured he must not have a reliable phone seeing as he wanted to buy one). He called me instantly.

The voice on the phone was shakey. He offered to drop off a partial payment now and the rest later in the week. Obviously I declined.