'My 10yo daughter Poppy was diagnosed with cancer last year. These are the 12 things I've learnt.'

In May 2020, Australian journalist and author Dan Box's daughter, Poppy, was diagnosed with cancer.
The now-10-year-old was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer called neuroblastoma; a tumour that grows in the cells of the body's nerves.
Since her diagnosis, Poppy has undergone rounds of chemotherapy, operations, hair loss and hair regrowth, all while living in lockdown in the UK during a global pandemic.
P’s @beadsofcourage - one bead for every scan, needle, round of chemo; bigger beads for operations, hair loss, hair regrowth and so on. She’s up to 470 and her sting of beads is twice as tall as I am pic.twitter.com/u6RYE5W6XE— Dan Box (@DanBox10) February 7, 2021
In September 2020, Box completed '100 for Poppy', "a zero-carbon, virtual challenge to represent the 100 children diagnosed with neuroblastoma in the UK every year".
My daughter Poppy has recently been diagnosed with a tough form of cancer called neuroblastoma. In September, I’ll be running 100km through some of Britain’s toughest hill country as part of a fundraiser organised by friends and family. Please take a look https://t.co/MkbgeuQbiM pic.twitter.com/IfQHvOENbq— Dan Box (@DanBox10) August 19, 2020
Now, one year into Poppy's fight, Box has shared 12 things he's learnt over the past 12 months. Here's what he wrote.